Credit Suisse Group Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $145.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

