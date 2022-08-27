CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 2.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

