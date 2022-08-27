Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 124.4% in August

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 143,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.