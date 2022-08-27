Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 124.4% in August

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 143,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

