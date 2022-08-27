Cryptonovae Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,982.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,068,674 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
