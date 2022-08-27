CryptoTycoon (CTT) Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $252,623.84 and $9,365.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00083509 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,748 coins and its circulating supply is 145,566 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

