Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cryptyde Stock Down 3.3 %

Cryptyde stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 987,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,951. Cryptyde has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

