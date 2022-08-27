CSFB Boosts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$19.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$20.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7895609 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

