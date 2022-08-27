CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,659. CSL has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

