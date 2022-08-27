CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSL Price Performance
CSL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,659. CSL has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
CSL Company Profile
