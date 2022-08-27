CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $48.51. 768,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
