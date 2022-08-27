CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $48.51. 768,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.