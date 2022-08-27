Curio Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Curio has traded up 184.6% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $78,560.93 and $1,195.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004015 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00128408 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032505 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00087102 BTC.
Curio Profile
CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
