Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

