CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 69.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 69.4% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $327,184.03 and $106.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00101820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00261815 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029989 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

