DAEX (DAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $697.00

DAEX (DAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $697.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

