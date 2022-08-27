Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.94 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and $514.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,943,948,252 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

