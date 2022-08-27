DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 36.5% This Week

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 145.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $632,483.18 and approximately $10.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.