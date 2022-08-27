Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head-To-Head Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Data Storage currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Data Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Data Storage and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $14.88 million 1.10 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -21.82 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -2.62% -2.58% -2.13% Cipher Mining N/A -34.01% -32.91%

Summary

Data Storage beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

