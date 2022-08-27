Deeper Network Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $1.36 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
