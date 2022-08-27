Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

