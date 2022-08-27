Defi For You Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $920,516.30 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Defi For You has a total market cap of $920,516.30 and $36,751.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Defi For You
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Defi For You Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Defi For You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi For You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.