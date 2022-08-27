DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million

DeFiner (FIN) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $51,652.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

