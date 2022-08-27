Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €42.41 ($43.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.07. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

