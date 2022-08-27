Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $272,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

