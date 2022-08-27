Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,873 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 8,398,146 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,108,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after buying an additional 691,095 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

