Deri Protocol Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $98,484.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,697,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,398,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

