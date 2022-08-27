Destination Wealth Management Has $556,000 Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $641,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.