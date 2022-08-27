Destination Wealth Management Has $866,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.03 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

