Destination Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.