Destination Wealth Management Makes New $282,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $193.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

