Destination Wealth Management Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $264.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

