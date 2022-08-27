Destination Wealth Management Takes $234,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.42 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

