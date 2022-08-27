Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in August

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Destiny Media Technologies stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.