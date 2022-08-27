Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in August

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Destiny Media Technologies stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
About Destiny Media Technologies
