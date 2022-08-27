Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.72

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €160.72 ($164.00) and traded as high as €172.20 ($175.71). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €171.25 ($174.74), with a volume of 233,559 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

