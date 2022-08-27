DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFIHY remained flat at $13.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

