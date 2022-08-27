Dfyn Network Market Cap Achieves $5.49 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $701,940.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00820609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 141,229,351 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.