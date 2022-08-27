Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DHAC remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

