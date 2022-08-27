Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $79,410.27 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.99 or 0.07427697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00165010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00261555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00716461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00577600 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,427,868 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.