Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $776,730.17 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.22 or 0.00071068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $776,730.17 and approximately $21.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

