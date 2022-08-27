Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

