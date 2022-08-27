disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,184.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $415,189.99 and $58,184.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,640 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
