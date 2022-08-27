Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 45,922 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1,338.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 1,453,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,135. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.