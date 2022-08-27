Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.13. The stock had a trading volume of 448,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,160. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

