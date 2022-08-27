Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. 120,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,401. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

