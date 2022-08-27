Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 855.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $9.51 on Friday, reaching $240.42. 1,465,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,524. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

