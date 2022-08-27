Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

