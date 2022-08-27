Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

DUK traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.73. 3,366,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

