Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,066 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $15.56 on Friday, hitting $364.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

