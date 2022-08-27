Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 190,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

