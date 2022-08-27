Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 332,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,176,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $153.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

