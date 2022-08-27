DMScript Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $19,786.27 and approximately $39.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
