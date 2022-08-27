Doge Killer (LEASH) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Doge Killer has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a market cap of $48.33 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $449.00 or 0.02243156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

